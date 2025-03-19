Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hitachi Price Performance

Shares of HTHIY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 249,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts expect that Hitachi will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

