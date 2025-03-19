Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 865,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Dover by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Price Performance

DOV traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $182.33. The stock had a trading volume of 112,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $193.62. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $168.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

