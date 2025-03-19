Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) Insider Gabriel Chiappini Sells 5,500,000 Shares

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG – Get Free Report) insider Gabriel Chiappini sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$220,000.00 ($140,127.39).
Black Dragon Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08.
Black Dragon Gold Company Profile
