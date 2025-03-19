Insider Buying: SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Linda Kristjanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$22.41 ($14.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,410.00 ($14,273.89).

SEEK Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.24%.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

