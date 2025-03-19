Oppenheimer Lowers Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $200.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $6.87 on Wednesday, reaching $260.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.19. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $230.09 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $198,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,365.24. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

