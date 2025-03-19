GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $887.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $43,395,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

