Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $430,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 821.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 70,107 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $43,395,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

