UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $9.41. UP Fintech shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2,943,004 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIGR. Citigroup raised shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIGR

UP Fintech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. UP Fintech had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.