ProVise Management Group LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $4,471.51 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,803.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,691.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.