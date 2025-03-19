Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys Shares of 57,192 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $187.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average is $132.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

