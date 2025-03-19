Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $3.86. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Studio City International Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.41.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
