Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 29,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 70,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -3.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

