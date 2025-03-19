Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 580,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Resources Connection by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Price Performance

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 38,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,186. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

About Resources Connection

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

