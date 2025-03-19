Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Drops By 14.8%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 170,596 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,808,317.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 711,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,641.80. The trade was a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Vito Priore sold 1,242,856 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $9,246,848.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,292,510.56. The trade was a 23.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,293,027 shares of company stock valued at $39,919,204 in the last three months. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,382,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,373. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

