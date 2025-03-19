Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $30.71.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.
