Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQS Free Report ) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 10.46% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

