TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.12. 1,807,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,309,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business's revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

