Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 1,077 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $110,744,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.50 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

