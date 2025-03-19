Investment House LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $363.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.12. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.07, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

