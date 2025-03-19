GM Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

