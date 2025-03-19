iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 167,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 81,219 shares.The stock last traded at $49.89 and had previously closed at $49.84.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 422.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $482,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $147,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.