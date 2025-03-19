Short Interest in Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Rises By 16.7%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA remained flat at $43.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.64. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.46. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

