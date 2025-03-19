iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 276,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 107,996 shares.The stock last traded at $62.90 and had previously closed at $63.56.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

