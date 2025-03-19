Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Clicks Group Stock Down 5.1 %
CLCGY stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $47.20.
Clicks Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.4241 dividend. This is an increase from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.
Clicks Group Company Profile
Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.
