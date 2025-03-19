DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 297,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,455.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

DNACF remained flat at $24.62 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.69. DeNA has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.24%.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.