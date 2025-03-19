MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $19.37. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1,307 shares traded.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Cash Cow Stocks Leading Their Sectors in Free Cash Flow Margins
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.