John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 183,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 58,040 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.39.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $605.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 349,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

