Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler Acquires 500 Shares

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler bought 500 shares of Propel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
Propel Price Performance
TSE:PRL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,140. Propel Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.75.
Propel Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
