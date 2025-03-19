Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler Acquires 500 Shares

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler bought 500 shares of Propel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.

TSE:PRL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,140. Propel Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Propel from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Propel presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

