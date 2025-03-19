Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Buys 5,600 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 10.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $187.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

