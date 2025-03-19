Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 66 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fox Hill Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $349.39 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.03 and a 200-day moving average of $399.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

