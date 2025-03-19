Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,484,893,000 after buying an additional 165,490 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $762,798,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,715,000 after buying an additional 48,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Shares of SYK opened at $376.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.82. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

