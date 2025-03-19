Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Drops By 13.3%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

