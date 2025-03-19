Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW) Short Interest Update

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Psyence Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Psyence Biomedical stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Psyence Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. is a manufacturing company in the Pharmaceutical Products industry.

