SIR Royalty Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.51. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$15.08.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
