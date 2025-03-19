Investors Purchase High Volume of Millrose Properties Put Options (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRPGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,281 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 805% compared to the average daily volume of 252 put options.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

MRP stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 517,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,344. Millrose Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Carlos A. Migoya acquired 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,632.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,879.70. This trade represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,756. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

