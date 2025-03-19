Investors Purchase High Volume of Millrose Properties Put Options (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,281 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 805% compared to the average daily volume of 252 put options.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

MRP stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 517,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,344. Millrose Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Carlos A. Migoya acquired 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,632.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,879.70. This trade represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,756. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

