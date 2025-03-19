Investors Purchase High Volume of Millrose Properties Put Options (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,281 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 805% compared to the average daily volume of 252 put options.
Millrose Properties Stock Performance
MRP stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 517,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,344. Millrose Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.
Millrose Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties Company Profile
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Millrose Properties
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Cash Cow Stocks Leading Their Sectors in Free Cash Flow Margins
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.