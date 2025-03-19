OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $53,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $474.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.15. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

