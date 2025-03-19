Develop North (LON:DVNO) Issues Earnings Results

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Develop North had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 59.58%.

Develop North Stock Performance

Shares of Develop North stock remained flat at GBX 78 ($1.01) during trading on Wednesday. Develop North has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.43.

Get Develop North alerts:

Develop North Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Develop North’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.54%.

Develop North Company Profile

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Develop North Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Develop North and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.