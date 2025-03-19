Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $9.23 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

