GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 157,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,000. Uber Technologies comprises 3.3% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

