Investment House LLC Acquires 13,515 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,072,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

UBER opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.