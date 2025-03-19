GM Advisory Group LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,009 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

