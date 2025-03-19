Generali Investments Management Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CL opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.