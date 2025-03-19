Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 228 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

