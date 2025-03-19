Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

