VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,149 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $439,341,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,749.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 5,267,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

