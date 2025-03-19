Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.18, but opened at $176.72. Moog shares last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 217 shares traded.
Moog Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.21.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
Moog Increases Dividend
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
