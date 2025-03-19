North Forty Two & Co. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of North Forty Two & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,904,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 185,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 124,112 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 263,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 174,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

