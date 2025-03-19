HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.67, but opened at $85.00. HealthEquity shares last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 1,085,175 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.