Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1169004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 9.1 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $592.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,118.54. The trade was a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

