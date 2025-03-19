Short Interest in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Rises By 23.4%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,120,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 16,300,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 323,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,580. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares in the company, valued at $42,485,356.20. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,177. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

