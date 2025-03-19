Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after buying an additional 427,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,144,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after buying an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MOH stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.19. 74,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.90. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.69.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

